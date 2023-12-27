Kim Kardashian is going bald?

Kim Kardashian sparks concern over her not-so-healthy hair in the latest video with daughter North West

File Footage

Kim Kardashian went bare faced and showed off thin hair in new TikTok video.



The fashion mogul is known for keeping up with the latest fashion trends and flaunting buzz cuts on various occasions. With that being said, this Christmas Kim Kardashian decided to reveal her face without makeup before delving into the festive spirit.

The latest video posted by the joint TikTok account of Kim and North West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, features their festive preparations for the traditional Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

The extravagant Christmas party was thrown by Kim Kardashian and her family at the mogul's home in Calbasas, California.

The SKIMS founder captioned the shared clip: "Get ready with us for our Christmas Eve party."

The clip opens up with the duo in their festive pyjamas and Amerie's One Thing playing in the background.

Kim and North were then pampered with manicures and pedicures, followed by makeup and styling. After this, they threw on their Christmas dresses.

Kim looked ravishing in a skin-fit white gown, whereas North donned a glittery Balmain jacket similar to the one that Kanye West wore to 2016’s Met Gala.

Nonetheless, fans could not help but notice Kim’s thin hair in the video.

One concerned netizen commented,“Is Kim going bald?"

“Kim Kardashian real hair so thin & fried,” penned another.

A third one mocked, “Stop using bleach. That's why your hair is soooo thin now. DARK”



