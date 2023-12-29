Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has had a very special Christmas this year thanks to new beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has had a very special Christmas this year thanks to new beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appears to have taken her Christmas celebrations to a new level this year. The singer joined NFL star Travis Kelce at his family home in Kansas City for the holiday.

According to reports, Swift and her parents Scott and Andrea were in attendance to spend Christmas Day with Kelce and his father Ed.

A source close to the 34-year-old crooner noted that seeing their families together made it the most meaningful Christmas yet for the singer. This was reportedly the first time Swift had mixed her family with a partner's for the holidays.

“Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” the source told Daily Mail.

“She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

Before the game kicked off, photos showed the Karma hitmaker's parents mingling and chatting with Ed Kelce in the Chiefs suite. Taylor and Andrea wore festive Santa hats, while Scott donned Chiefs' colors.

Meanwhile, Swift's brother Austin made an appearance dressed as Santa Claus himself after being shown on the big screen. It remains unknown if this was the first interaction between Swift and Kelce's families.