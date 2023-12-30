Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been facing ‘disappointments’ since her Spotify deal was cancelled

Meghan Markle unable to land any major deal despite her ‘desperate’ efforts

Meghan Markle could not land a single major contract despite desperately trying since her multi-million-pound deal with Spotify was cancelled earlier this year.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is "desperate for endorsements,” famous royal author, Tom Bower, revealed while speaking with Closer Magazine.

The former actor has been associated with multiple high-end fashion labels, such as Dior, as she aims to secure a profitable agreement in 2024.

"Meghan has made huge efforts,” Bower told the publication. "She does look amazingly good at the moment - and is clearly working hard at it.

"I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract,” the expert added.

Dismissing rumours that Dior was in touch with Meghan Markle, an insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior.

"There is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house,” they added.