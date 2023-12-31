 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Tom Wilkinson 'suddenly' dies at home: British star was 75

Tom Wilkinson received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 'In The Bedroom'

Mason Hughes

Tom Wilkinson received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 'In The Bedroom'

Veteran British actor Tom Wilkinson passed away suddenly at his home on December 30th at the age of 75. 

According to his agent, Wilkinson died suddenly with his wife and family by his side. He was best known and beloved for his roles in films like The Full Monty and Batman Begins.

His agent’s statement read, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

In The Full Monty, Wilkinson portrayed former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper with comedic brilliance in the 1997 hit about unemployed steel workers who form a striptease group.

Wilkinson received Academy Award nominations for his emotional performance in In The Bedroom and for best supporting actor for Michael Clayton. He was recognized in 2005 for his significant contributions to drama when he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Throughout his decades-long career, he appeared in numerous other critically acclaimed movies such as Batman Begins, Valkyrie, Michael Clayton, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

