Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign may have delayed the release of ‘Vultures,' but they have certainly won fans over with the new video

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 31, 2023

file footage

Kanye West is gearing up for a major musical comeback. Fan anticipation grew after a cryptic teaser for his upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign titled Vultures was shared online.

Posted by Ghostprotest, who has worked closely with West in the past, the short video clip featured flashing lights, angels and silhouettes along with the Vultures logo.

The teaser has spread widely across social media, giving eager fans their first glimpse at the new track. It also included an excerpt of Beg Forgiveness from the Vultures album. By releasing just a snippet of the song, West succeeded in further stoking fan excitement for the full drop.

His promotional approach of sharing provocative but short clips at just the right time has clearly paid off. 

Reaction to the Vultures promo has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising its cinematic visuals and declaring their need to hear the full song. Others highlighted West's continued genius and influence in the industry.

One fan wrote, “I need a movie wtf,” while another gushed, “He don’t miss.”

A third praised: “One of the best things i ever seen”.

“Best accout ever (fire emoji)” (sic) wrote a fourth. 

