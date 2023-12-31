A royal fan said Prince William and Kate Middleton should not have to 'defend' their choice to prioritize parenting of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive massive support for prioritising family life

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have received massive support from a royal expert and fans after they were dubbed ‘lazy’ by the critics for prioritising their family life.



According to reports, the future UK king and queen performed 172 and 123 engagements respectively throughout 2023, and received criticism for putting family first.

Now, royal expert Gareth Russell has come out in support of William and Kate, saying “We can defend the couple in that this is what it looks like when royals prioritise their children and their home life."

Speaking to GB News, per Daily Express, Russell said: "And bearing in mind the expectation is that one day William and Catherine will have the fullest schedule of all and hopefully that will be when their children are grown.”

“You can either have royals who commit to as many engagements as the Queen Mother or the Queen or Prince Philip did. But the upshot of that, is that they won't spend as much time day-to-day with their children.”

The royal fans also came out in support of Kate and William.

Reacting to the Daily Express report, one fan commented: “Families should all ways come first.”

Another said, “William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, should not have to "defend" their choice to prioritize parenting of their children. They know that if they don't get it right the first time around, they'll not get a chance to "rewind" later.”