Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew made a joint appearance with the royal family on Christmas Day

Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours

Sarah Ferguson and her former husband Prince Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after they made a joint appearance with the royal family on Christmas, the first for Sarah in more than 30 years.



Amid these rumours, Prince Andrew is expected to face more misery and consequences of his relations with Jeffrey Epstein as ‘disturbing’ new evidence from one of his accusers would be presented in court next week.

According to The Sun, the legal papers are being unsealed on the orders of a judge on Tuesday.

The legal papers are related to Johanna Sjoberg, who also accused Andrew of touching her in 2001 at the home of his billionaire friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Virginia Roberts lawyer Sigrid McCawley has dubbed these documents “disturbing testimony corroborating what lies at the core of this case — Maxwell was involved in facilitating the sexual abuse of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein”.

The claims about expected fresh blow for the Prince of York comes after a friend of Andrew told The Daily Beast that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will get remarried “within a few years” after they made a joint appearance with the royals on Christmas Day.

Andrew’s friend said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”