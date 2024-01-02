Taylor Swift also cheered on Travis Kelce and his team after their victory

Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift proud and super excited after backlash

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seemingly left his girlfriend Taylor Swift super excited and proud after the couple received backlash.



Travis Kelce made the Lover singer proud as the Kansas City Chiefs ended 2023 on a high note.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian spends New Year's Eve cheering on Travis Barker

Travis and his team clinched the AFC West division title on Sunday afternoon after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a New Year's Eve matchup with a final score of 25-17, according to People magazine.

Swift was spotted with Kansas City Chief’s fans at Arrowhead Stadium celebrating Travis Kelce’s big win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

She also cheered on Kelce and his teammates after the victory.

Earlier, the Love Story singer attended each of the Chiefs' last two home games, both of which ended in defeat, bringing harsh criticism for Kelce and Swift.

Read More: Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover

According to a report by TMZ, Kelce had only scored one touchdown since Week 8 -- and the Chiefs had subsequently lost five of their last eight games.