Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and share two children with her

Ed Sheeran's wife picks up new career amid divorce rumors

Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn is set to kick-off her new career.

According to The Sun, the technology geek is planning to start her own business as an insider claimed to the outlet that Cherry has filed paperwork for the retail brand Babes In Armour with Companies House, indicating it to be a company selling maternity clothes, lingerie, and toiletries

Speaking of the 31 year-old mom of two, who married Ed in 2019, the source said: “Cherry has a career of her own and isn't interested in Ed's fame. Ed loves that she has her own passions.”

They further added that the project will be led under her partnership with a friend costume designer named Jemima Penny.

“They have registered the name and are working out the finer details of what their new business will be. It's very exciting,” the tipster claimed.

The update comes after a song in Ed’s seventh studio album Autumn Variations hinted towards marriage troubles.

Fans specifically raised concerns after listening to his song Punchline which had lyrics like: I can’t help but be destructive right now. It’s been weeks since I saw your outline. In my room, the silence is so loud. This is what losing hope might sound like."

However, the tight-knit couple dismissed the rumors after the Perfect hitmaker shared an Instagram photo dump in November which also included a picture of him dining out with Cherry.