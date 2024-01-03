Queen Camilla hailed for managing her royal duties well despite not being natural for the role

Queen Camilla not a ‘natural royal’ but performs her role ‘well’

Queen Camilla received praises for taking on her royal role “very well” despite not being a “natural” for it by her sister-in-law Princess Anne.



Back in the day, Camilla received backlash over her affair with then-Prince Charles, who was married to late Princess Diana at the time.

However, over the years after the two tied the knot in 2005, her reputation started to heal and she eventually became the Queen Consort after Charles ascended to the throne.

In BBC documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, Anne, Princess Royal, said, "I’ve known [Camilla] a long time off and on.”

“Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding," she added. "This role is not something that she’d be a natural for, but she does it really well."

"She provides that change of speed and tone, that’s equally important," she continued.

Recently, Omid Scobie dished on how Queen Elizabeth did not give her blessings to Charles and Camilla during the early period of their romance.

He penned in his hotly released book, Endgame, "Camilla might not have stood on the barricades in the sixties, but she did enjoy the sexual freedoms ushered in by that radical generation.”

"Over the years, some who knew Camilla during this time have told various authors and journalists that the young Ms. Shand was known for being 'raunchy and randy' and the sort to 'throw her knickers on the table.’

"This reputation is one of the reasons why Queen Elizabeth II and the Firm rejected Camilla as a spouse for Charles, alongside the fact she was a 'commoner' (the air around her family home was not rarified enough) and an 'experienced woman' (read: not a virgin)," Scobie added.