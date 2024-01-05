Netflix 'Bridgerton's' actress reflects on losing 'Superman: Legacy' role

Phoebe Dynevor details her experience while auditioning for the role of Lois Lane in 'Superman: Legacy'

Bridgerton’s main character Phoebe Dynevor recounts losing out on the iconic Superman: Legacy role.

After playing the character of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix hit series, Phoebe Dynevor paved her way into several other big projects.

One such project of Phoebe was the much-awaited DCEU movie Superman: Legacy.

As fans will know, the names of Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Phoebe Dynevor were shortlisted for roles in James Gunn’s upcoming movie.

In a recent interview, the English actress talks about missing out on playing the role of Lois Lane, who is the journalist in Superman movies.

Speaking to Variety, the 28-year-old actress observed, "It was a whirlwind and then I realised that it was over, but it was great."

She then went on to explain that the character of Lois Lane entails the attributes she would ‘love’ to have in her future roles.

"She saves Superman," Dynevor commented.

"She's the brains; she's actually the fearless one," the actress insisted before signing off from the topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the announcement that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning for Netflix Bridgerton’s season 3.