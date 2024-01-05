 
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jacob Elordi reveals 'Saltburn' creator's first choice for Barry Keoghan's role

Jacob Elordi told Barry Keoghan that 'Saltburn' director Emerald Fennell wanted to cast someone else for Oliver's role

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

File Footage

Jacob Elordi recently sat down with Barry Keoghan to discuss their new movie Saltburn.

In a Q&A session for British Vogue, the Internet's favorite duo asked each other questions about the psychological thriller's process and behind the scenes. 

The Euphoria star picked a card and asked Barry what made him do the film, to which the Irish actor replied that he signed up for it because of Jacob himself and Emerald Fennell, the filmmaker, director and producer of Saltburn.

The Australian actor agreed with him and then revealed that the Promising Young Woman creator preferred another actor for Barry's role.

“She said she wanted Timothee Chalamet for it, and I said ‘Have you thought about Barry Keoghan?’” Jacob continued as Barry burst out laughing. 

Nonetheless, the duo went on to sing praise for Emerald. 

“The script was so buying,” said Barry as Jacob added, “Yeah she’s beautiful, she’s just a genius.”

Saltburn tells the story of an Oxford University student named Oliver who becomes friends with a rich kid named Felix. 

The plot takes a turn when Felix invites the distraught scholar to spend summers with his family in a mansion called Saltburn where Oliver unravels the darks secrets of the elite class.

