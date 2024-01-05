Emma Stone reminisces THAT scene from 'Easy A'

Emma Stone spoke about a scene from the coming-of-age movie going viral on TikTok

File Footage

Emma Stone recently talked about her beloved coming-of-age movie Easy A.



She discussed her 13 year-old film on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Awards on Thursday, at the Palm Springs Convention Centre.

A host with Entertainment Tonight asked Emma about her iconic scene of vibing to Natasha Bedingfield's Pocketful of Sunshine going viral on TikTok and if she thought that people would still be enjoying it as much as they did in 2010.

"No, definitely not. Not at all," she replied while laughing.

Emma further shared that she has an emotional bond with Olive Penderghast, the character she played in Easy A, and Bella's role in her most recent movie Poor Things.

"It's interesting because thinking about Bella in this movie, there's a couple of parts that really have made me go crazy with how much I love them. And that was the first one ever, Olive," Emma said.

The actress cites "great writing" by Easy A screenwriter Bert V. Royal and Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara for the films' organic script that created "an unforgettable impact."