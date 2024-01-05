Britain's King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate after Denmark's Queen Margrethe II stepped down

King Charles faces major blow amid calls to abdicate

Britain’s King Charles has dealt a major blow amid growing calls for his abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe announced last Sunday she would pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, in latest YouGov polls King Charles ranked lower than five other royals and was even surpassed by a non-working royal.

As per details, Kate Middleton and Prince William were crowned the most popular living royals in 2023 with 71 and 69 percent, and were placed on the second and third position respectively.



King Charles sister Anne, the Princess Royal came fourth with 64 percent, while her daughter Zara Tindall, who is a non-working royal, ranked fifth with 54 percent.

King Charles came sixth in the popularity survey with 52 percent.

Late Queen Elizabeth II still tops the list of royals in popularity with 80 percent approval rating even after a year after her death.

The latest popularity survey came as King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate after Queen Margrethe II said last Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.