King Charles on a secret 'mission' for Prince William, Harry amid calls for abdication

King Charles is telling Prince William to be the first one to reach out to Prince Harry and be the bigger person amid abdication calls

King Charles on a secret ‘mission' for Prince William, Harry

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly on a secret 'mission' to bring his feuding sons Prince William and Harry on a table to repair their relations amid growing calls to abdicate.



According to a report by Closer, the monarch is on a 'mission' to bring Prince Harry back into the Royal fold.

An insider told Closer, per Daily Express UK,: "Charles doesn't feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king.

King Charles and Harry have had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. “That's how they mended things."

The source said, "Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship."

King Charles is telling Prince William to be the first one to reach out to Harry and be the bigger person. “It's his mission to get the boys on good terms."

The new claims came after Prince Harry reached out to King Charles on his 75th birthday and surprised him, who had not heard from son, either by phone or message, "for some time".

Meanwhile, King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate after Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe´s longest-serving monarch, said that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.