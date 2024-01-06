Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick’ city hall marriage after 12 years together

Greta Gerwig has just gotten candid about the real reason she chose to elope with Noah Baumbach, after 12 years

Greta Gerwig has just broken her silence over the real reason for her city hall marriage.

Greta shared the news of her nuptials during the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

There, ET revealed why Greta and her beau Baumbach decided to run down to city hall for a ‘quick’ wedding.

According to the director, “We wanted to do it, we kept waiting for a moment to make a big wedding, but suddenly we were like, 'We'll do a big wedding at some point, but let's just do it'.”

It is because of that, that “we were like, 'Let's go to city hall, and let's go to Billy Joel'.”

For those unversed, the duo also share a 4-year-old son named Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach.

The two first met during Baumbach’s 2010 film titled Greenberg, but began dating back in 2011.

Since then, the duo have professionally collaborated on a number of projects, and even told Vogue back in 2019, “I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie.”