Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her

Jodie Foster reportedly took a not-so-subtle jibe at the young generation for their 'annoying' work practices

Photo: Jodie Foster calls out youngsters for ‘annoying’ behaviour

Jodie Foster reportedly revealed the ‘hardest people’ to work with, and those are no one else but the youngsters of this world.

In her most recent interview with The Guardian, Foster weighed in on her encounters with Generation Z by saying, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace.”

Slamming the young individuals for their work antics, the filmmaker remarked, “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

With that being said, she reflected on her latest meeting with the Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey, inversely, and hailed them for their simplicity.

Foster noted, “Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

Urging the need for youngsters to change, the 61-year-old actress said before concluding, “They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs. I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”