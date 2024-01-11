'It Ends With Us,' starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling book

'It Ends With Us' film breaks sad news for Colleen Hoover fans

Colleen Hoover fans now have to wait more for the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us.

The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, will now be released on June 21 instead of February 9.

According to The Wire, the delay was “largely expected” because the production needed more time for the marketing campaign, including a trailer as well which was "nearly impossible" to execute in one month.

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen's best selling book which is based on the theme of domestic abuse which tells the story of a small-town girl Lily Bloom who moves to Boston as an undergraduate student where meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid.

The book’s description reads: “As Lily finds herself becoming the exception to [Ryle's] 'no dating' rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place..”

“As questions about her new relationship overwhelms her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan -- her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened,” it continues.

After Wayfarer Studios confirmed the movie adaptation in January 2023, Colleen dedicated the milestone to her mom.

“I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl. Thank you, Mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me,” she said.