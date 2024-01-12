Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune

 
Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Range Rover has been listed on CarFax for sale at a high price after being damaged in an accident.

Although Kim isn’t selling the car herself, the customizations made to it and the license plates match Kim’s old rover.

The SKIMS founder was seen driving the car all around L.A. until one of her staffers got into an accident driving the car. Now, the car is missing its bumper and its airbags are completely deployed.

Kim Kardashians wrecked car to be sold for a fortune

However, Elite Motor Cars of Miami, the company that’s selling the car, has listed it for $99,950 (€91,069.94).

Kim received the grey Range Rover as a birthday gift from her mom Kris Jenner on her 42nd birthday. Kim has now replaced it with a 2023 Rolls Royce equipped with all luxury features the company offers.

This comes after Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently bashed Kim of planning to be intimate with her ex-husband. She slammed the Kardashian family for breaking her family up.

When asked what she would say to Kim and Kourtney, she said: “thanks for destroying my family, twice.”

