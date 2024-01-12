Kim Kardashian's wrecked car to be sold for a fortune

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Range Rover which was damaged in a crash has been listed for a fortune

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Range Rover has been listed on CarFax for sale at a high price after being damaged in an accident.

Although Kim isn’t selling the car herself, the customizations made to it and the license plates match Kim’s old rover.

The SKIMS founder was seen driving the car all around L.A. until one of her staffers got into an accident driving the car. Now, the car is missing its bumper and its airbags are completely deployed.

However, Elite Motor Cars of Miami, the company that’s selling the car, has listed it for $99,950 (€91,069.94).

Kim received the grey Range Rover as a birthday gift from her mom Kris Jenner on her 42nd birthday. Kim has now replaced it with a 2023 Rolls Royce equipped with all luxury features the company offers.

