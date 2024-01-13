'Ted Lasso' lead stars react to 'The View' host Joy Behar's claim of declining the offer of joining the show

'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim

The View panellist Joy Behar claimed she was offered Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) mother role in the last season. But she declined, nonetheless. Now, the hit Apple TV+ star cast is weighing in on the statement.



Speaking at the People X IHG event in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old responded, "I... no. Joy Behar? From The View?"

Co-actor Brendan Hunt shared, "Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there," Hunt added.

But Jason added the daytime talk show host is "welcome to sit at the table," referring to the gates are open to join the Ted Lasso family.

In the meantime, an insider familiar with the matter sided with Joy's version of events, sharing the showrunners do approach the 81-year-old's team for talks to join the project.

Joy previously told Behind the Table that she passed on the role in Ted Lasso because the shooting happened during a heat wave in London.

"It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I'd have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No," she shared.

Joy continued, "If they were doing it in the spring I would've done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave."

It is pertinent to mention here Becky Ann Baker stepped into mother Dottie Lasso's role, which led her to be nominated for an Emmy.