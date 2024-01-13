The pictures come after It Ends With Us moved its release date from February 9 to June 21

Blake Lively packs on PDA with 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively was photographed sharing a racy moment with Justin Baldoni on the sets of It Ends With Us.

According to pictures published by Daily Mail, the 36 year-old actress was seen wearing a camouflage ensemble from head-to-toe with red hair while Justin rocked a black T-shirt paired with a rainbow unicorn onesie slid down.

The pictures came from New Jersey after the production delayed the release date of the Colleen Hoover movie adaptation which will now be releasing on June 21 instead of February 9.

According to The Wire, the delay was “largely expected” because the production needed more time for the marketing campaign, including a trailer as well which was "nearly impossible" to execute in one month.

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen's best selling book which is based on the theme of domestic abuse which tells the story of a small-town girl Lily Bloom who moves to Boston as an undergraduate student where meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid.