Saturday, January 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity

Kristen Stewart openly talks about their identity as a non-binary actor and the anxieties of embracing their sexuality

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Kristen Stewart got candid about speculations regarding their identity. 

The Twilight Saga hitmaker recently had a conversation with the American publication Variety.

During this confessional, Kristen Stewart openly revealed that they had never kept a veil on their proclivities before coming out in 2017.

Addressing their sexuality speculations, Stewart told the outlet, “It wasn’t even like I was hiding.”

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart publicly introduced themselves as a gay actor during their appearance at the Saturday Night Live Show in February 2017.

At that time, the acting sensation was dating a woman but had not embraced their sexuality as a non-binary person till then.

Discussing the matter, the 31-year-old remarked, “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.”

“For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” they added.

The Spencer star also weighed in her demons while they were navigating through their love-life and stated, “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me with my first boyfriend,’” after which they resigned from the topic. 

