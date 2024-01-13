Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity

Kristen Stewart openly talks about their identity as a non-binary actor and the anxieties of embracing their sexuality

Kristen Stewart got candid about speculations regarding their identity.

The Twilight Saga hitmaker recently had a conversation with the American publication Variety.

During this confessional, Kristen Stewart openly revealed that they had never kept a veil on their proclivities before coming out in 2017.

Addressing their sexuality speculations, Stewart told the outlet, “It wasn’t even like I was hiding.”

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart publicly introduced themselves as a gay actor during their appearance at the Saturday Night Live Show in February 2017.

At that time, the acting sensation was dating a woman but had not embraced their sexuality as a non-binary person till then.

Discussing the matter, the 31-year-old remarked, “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.”

“For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” they added.

The Spencer star also weighed in her demons while they were navigating through their love-life and stated, “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me with my first boyfriend,’” after which they resigned from the topic.