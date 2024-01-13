 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously' as their influence becomes ‘fragile' in US

Royal expert claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “influence” has become fragile in the US

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously’ as their influence becomes ‘fragile’ in US
Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously’ as their influence becomes ‘fragile’ in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received another major blow as they “influence” in the U.S. has become “fragile.”

In a conversation with The Express, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “desperate” to be taken “seriously” by the Americans.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield even claimed that American publications refer to the couple by their names and not by their royal titles.

She told the publication after they were brutally mocked at the 2024 Golden Globes, “There is no doubt that their influence has become fragile.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals

“They are desperate to be taken seriously or be some type of authority figure,” she said.

The expert went on to say, “You'll notice that American media outlets are starting to refer to them as simply Harry and Meghan over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“After a media outlet working with the Sussexes' team posts an article or link, there are often updates made to change their names to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with speculation that Harry and Meghan's team have followed up and asked for those changes to be made,” she claimed.

Before concluding, Schofield said, “I think their best bet is to go away for a little while. Harry and Meghan are overexposed and have failed so much in the public eye. Give people a chance to forget.”

Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity:
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity: "It was amazing no one knew"
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours video
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution
Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity
Kristen Stewart drops big revelations about their identity
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly had their first fight on Christmas Day video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly had their first fight on Christmas Day
How Princess Kate's decision lead to Meghan Markle's absence at Queen's deathbed
How Princess Kate's decision lead to Meghan Markle's absence at Queen's deathbed
King Charles tried to inform Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's death
King Charles tried to inform Prince Harry about Queen Elizabeth's death
Kim Kardashian gives an insight into the next family celebration
Kim Kardashian gives an insight into the next family celebration