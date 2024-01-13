Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously’ as their influence becomes ‘fragile’ in US

Royal expert claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “influence” has become fragile in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received another major blow as they “influence” in the U.S. has become “fragile.”



In a conversation with The Express, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “desperate” to be taken “seriously” by the Americans.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield even claimed that American publications refer to the couple by their names and not by their royal titles.

She told the publication after they were brutally mocked at the 2024 Golden Globes, “There is no doubt that their influence has become fragile.”

“They are desperate to be taken seriously or be some type of authority figure,” she said.

The expert went on to say, “You'll notice that American media outlets are starting to refer to them as simply Harry and Meghan over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“After a media outlet working with the Sussexes' team posts an article or link, there are often updates made to change their names to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with speculation that Harry and Meghan's team have followed up and asked for those changes to be made,” she claimed.

Before concluding, Schofield said, “I think their best bet is to go away for a little while. Harry and Meghan are overexposed and have failed so much in the public eye. Give people a chance to forget.”