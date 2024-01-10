 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ripped over for choosing to live like Royal despite having no money by famous Royal expert.

Reacting on Jo Koy’s recent bashing of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, Tom Bower trashed the couple.

"Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming - oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry,” Koy said during the ceremony.

Taking a jibe at Harry and Meghan he said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix."

While speaking with TVTalk, Bower said, "What is remarkable is how they end up ridiculed in Hollywood, how they're ignored in New York, how, in fact, they have to regrovel for attention and that of course is why they now face these financial problems, if not a crisis.”

"They've set themselves up to live like royals, but their income is pretty limited,” he added.

Bower continued: "Meghan is a very high-maintenance woman, she likes to live a high lifestyle, a high standard and the money isn't coming in. We saw from their charity, they couldn't raise money at all last year."

"So I really think they're facing a financial crisis, it was absolutely predictable and where they go from there, they would probably have to downsize and think again."

