 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her 'proudest' titles

Sarah Ferguson said, “Christening Maiden was my first public engagement since giving birth to my daughter Beatrice"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her ‘proudest’ titles
Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her ‘proudest’ titles

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has opened up about one of her ‘proudest’ titles she received after the birth of daughter Princess Beatrice.

Commenting on Tracy Edwards tweet, Sarah said, “Christening Maiden was my first public engagement since giving birth to my daughter Beatrice after Tracy Edwards kindly asked me to be Godmother to the Maiden.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

“It remains one of my proudest titles. What an extraordinary example of courage Tracy and her team have shown us,” she further said.

Earlier, Tracy shared a video of yacht, saying, “Thank you to the inspirational Whoopi Goldberg for highlighting @maidenfactor on @TheView and for your continued support of our awesome crew on Maiden as they race around the world in the #OceanGlobeRace. You helped make this happen - we followed your lead! #girlpower.”

Read More: Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'

Commenting on Sarah’s remarks, Tracy said: “Thank you so much for your unwavering support over the years and we can't wait to see you in Uruguay!!.” 

Jason Momoa talks living arrangements after divorce from Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa talks living arrangements after divorce from Lisa Bonet
King of Sweden sends special message to Queen Margrethe on day of her abdication
King of Sweden sends special message to Queen Margrethe on day of her abdication
Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Prince Andrew hosts shooting party amid fresh rift with King Charles, Prince William over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew hosts shooting party amid fresh rift with King Charles, Prince William over Royal Lodge
Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other' video
Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'
Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig
Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me' video
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me'
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight