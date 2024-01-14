Sarah Ferguson said, “Christening Maiden was my first public engagement since giving birth to my daughter Beatrice"

Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her ‘proudest’ titles

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has opened up about one of her ‘proudest’ titles she received after the birth of daughter Princess Beatrice.



Commenting on Tracy Edwards tweet, Sarah said, “Christening Maiden was my first public engagement since giving birth to my daughter Beatrice after Tracy Edwards kindly asked me to be Godmother to the Maiden.”

“It remains one of my proudest titles. What an extraordinary example of courage Tracy and her team have shown us,” she further said.

Earlier, Tracy shared a video of yacht, saying, “Thank you to the inspirational Whoopi Goldberg for highlighting @maidenfactor on @TheView and for your continued support of our awesome crew on Maiden as they race around the world in the #OceanGlobeRace. You helped make this happen - we followed your lead! #girlpower.”

Commenting on Sarah’s remarks, Tracy said: “Thank you so much for your unwavering support over the years and we can't wait to see you in Uruguay!!.”