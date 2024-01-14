Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to announce that they are returning home to the UK in April, the astrologer also predicted

Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William ‘miss each other’, an astrologer has claimed, saying the royal brothers will end their feud in two years.



Speaking to the Daily Express UK, the London Astrologer, Julian Venables said, “I think that Harry and William miss each other and in 2024 and 2025 any remaining resentment can be worked through, so that the families can be reunited."

The astrologer further said he felt the royal family could find a "truce" and "healing" together.

He also claimed that the major reason for William and Harry’s strained relationship was their wives.

Julian Venables said: "A large part of the problem between the brothers is that their wives don’t see eye to eye and find it difficult to get along.”

He also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to announce that they are returning home to the UK in April.