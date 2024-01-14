 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to announce that they are returning home to the UK in April, the astrologer also predicted

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Prince William, brother Harry 'miss each other'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William ‘miss each other’, an astrologer has claimed, saying the royal brothers will end their feud in two years.

Speaking to the Daily Express UK, the London Astrologer, Julian Venables said, “I think that Harry and William miss each other and in 2024 and 2025 any remaining resentment can be worked through, so that the families can be reunited."

Also Read: Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me'

The astrologer further said he felt the royal family could find a "truce" and "healing" together.

He also claimed that the major reason for William and Harry’s strained relationship was their wives.

Julian Venables said: "A large part of the problem between the brothers is that their wives don’t see eye to eye and find it difficult to get along.”

He also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to announce that they are returning home to the UK in April.

Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Ellen DeGeneres chicken
Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig
Jo Koy delivers harsh remarks after Golden Globes gig
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me' video
Prince William warns King Charles over reconciliation with Harry: 'It's Harry or me'
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Alec Musser, star of 'All My Children' dies at 50
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'real bomb'
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco surprise Nicola Peltz on 29th birthday
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'
Kanye West's major title faces strong challenge?
Kanye West's major title faces strong challenge?
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix