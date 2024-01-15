Prince Andrew branded a boil that ‘can't be lanced'

Prince Andrew has just been compared to a boil that can’t be lanced, amid claims that he should be ‘cut off for good’

Experts believe Prince Andrew should be ‘cut off’ for good because this is a situation where the boil can’t be lanced.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the piece, she touched on the sordid reputation Prince Andrew now has to live with.

“Crucially, the King must not find himself backed into a corner. He has to act before he is forced to.”

“The late Queen made a start by stripping Andrew of his HRH and retiring him from Royal duties” and the withdrawal of funding for security at Andrew's home, “should be the next step” she believes.

In the eyes of Ms Vine, “Hopefully this would force him to move to the less ostentatious Frogmore Cottage which, while not exactly a hardship by most standards, would at least be a step in the right direction.”

Before concluding however, she also added, “But even that wouldn't, I suspect, lance the boil.”