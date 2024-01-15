 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew branded a boil that ‘can't be lanced'

Prince Andrew has just been compared to a boil that can’t be lanced, amid claims that he should be ‘cut off for good’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 15, 2024

Prince Andrew branded a boil that ‘cant be lanced
Prince Andrew branded a boil that ‘can't be lanced'

Experts believe Prince Andrew should be ‘cut off’ for good because this is a situation where the boil can’t be lanced.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the piece, she touched on the sordid reputation Prince Andrew now has to live with.

“Crucially, the King must not find himself backed into a corner. He has to act before he is forced to.”

Read More: King Charles shares first public statement amid fresh rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

“The late Queen made a start by stripping Andrew of his HRH and retiring him from Royal duties” and the withdrawal of funding for security at Andrew's home, “should be the next step” she believes.

In the eyes of Ms Vine, “Hopefully this would force him to move to the less ostentatious Frogmore Cottage which, while not exactly a hardship by most standards, would at least be a step in the right direction.”

Before concluding however, she also added, “But even that wouldn't, I suspect, lance the boil.”

Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Mariah Carey hilariously takes on ‘Of Course' trend on social media: Watch
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Royal expert believes Prince Harry's 'lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral video
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication video
King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans