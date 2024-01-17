Meghan Markle has just been urged to rethink her plans for 'Suits' and 'not be greedy'

Meghan Markle needs ‘Suits’ without getting greedy

Meghan Markle allegedly needs to join ‘Suits’ without getting greedy

This has been brought to light by television producer Ryan McCormick.

According to a report by OK magazine, he began by saying, “Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism.”

He also added, “Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program.”

Read More: Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lied about Queens support over Lilibet name

“Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy.”

Before signing off he also added, “If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation.”