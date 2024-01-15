Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet in June 2021

Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry allegedly lied over Lilibet name

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over claims Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they claimed to have received her blessing for their daughter Lilibet’s name.



The Daily Mail quoted royal insider as saying that Queen Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after Meghan and Harry announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname.

The publication shared the report on its X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “How the royals have dealt with a torrent of allegations from Harry and Meghan: Queen was 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' after Sussexes claimed they had the monarch's blessing to use the name 'Lilibet', aides tell ROBERT HARDMAN”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Wow... so they lied about having her support. Imagine doing that to the Queen as she neared the end of her life? Just disgusting.”