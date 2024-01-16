 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?

Cracks emerged between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage as they reportedly mull separation

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?

For years, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seemingly have been facing splitting speculations. But reports suggest the time may have come to draw a curtain on their 12-years long marriage.

"Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split," an insider revealed.

Despite the couple's feelings for each other, their marriage has reportedly lost the spark.

Though the pair undertook multiple couple therapies, the results were still unpromising.

The source told Life & Style, "Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues."

The mole pointed to the duo's business activities, including real estate manoeuvres.

"Friends say it's a sign they're getting their finances in order." The tipster tattled, "At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can't run away from your problems."

In the meantime, Justin previously had given reasons for Jessica to get mad.

Instances such as getting handsy with Palmer's co-star Alisha Wainwright. The father-of-two apologised for it after the photos went viral.

"I regret my behavior," he said, insisting that while he had acted inappropriately, he said at the time. 

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation."

Another was the infamous Britney Spears' claim in the memoir where she revealed Justin forced her to get an abortion. Reports say the incident was news to Jessica.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'
Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
King Charles 'anger' is matter of concern in Palace: 'He can get very cross'
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
King Charles 'angry' with Prince Harry but has 'many more things' to worry
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan
'Mean Girls' gets 'mean' with Lindsay Lohan