Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?

For years, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seemingly have been facing splitting speculations. But reports suggest the time may have come to draw a curtain on their 12-years long marriage.



"Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split," an insider revealed.

Despite the couple's feelings for each other, their marriage has reportedly lost the spark.

Though the pair undertook multiple couple therapies, the results were still unpromising.

The source told Life & Style, "Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues."

The mole pointed to the duo's business activities, including real estate manoeuvres.

"Friends say it's a sign they're getting their finances in order." The tipster tattled, "At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can't run away from your problems."

In the meantime, Justin previously had given reasons for Jessica to get mad.

Instances such as getting handsy with Palmer's co-star Alisha Wainwright. The father-of-two apologised for it after the photos went viral.

"I regret my behavior," he said, insisting that while he had acted inappropriately, he said at the time.

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation."

Another was the infamous Britney Spears' claim in the memoir where she revealed Justin forced her to get an abortion. Reports say the incident was news to Jessica.