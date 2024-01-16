 
menu
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner reveals sweet nickname of granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares daughter Chicago with former husband Kanye West

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Kris Jenner reveals sweet nickname of granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday
Kris Jenner reveals sweet nickname of granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday

Kris Jenner has disclosed sweet nickname of her granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kris shared adorable photos of Kim Kardashian’s daughter and said, “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!!

Also Read: Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'

“You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs!”

She continued, “You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back.”

Kris also tagged Kim Kardashian in the post.

Meanwhile, Kim also shared a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter, saying, “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago!

“You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!” 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry deserve Nobel Peace Prize?
Riley Keough shares rehearsal video in honor of Emmy Awards
Riley Keough shares rehearsal video in honor of Emmy Awards
Suki Waterhouse shares pregnancy struggles at Primetime Emmy Awards
Suki Waterhouse shares pregnancy struggles at Primetime Emmy Awards
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel ship about to sink?
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Complete winners list
Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'
Kim Kardashian over the moon on Chicago's birthday: 'I love you'
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez debuts Benny Blanco romance at Primetime Emmy Awards
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
New 'Star Wars' featuring Daisy Ridley aims to change universe
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Tom Holland, Zendaya relive sweet memories amid breakup rumours
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Lil Nas X pacifies fans after controversial music video
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'
Queen staff 'celebrates' her anger at Lilibet name: 'My name is only thing I own'