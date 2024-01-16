Kim Kardashian shares daughter Chicago with former husband Kanye West

Kris Jenner reveals sweet nickname of granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday

Kris Jenner has disclosed sweet nickname of her granddaughter Chicago on her 6th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Kris shared adorable photos of Kim Kardashian’s daughter and said, “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!!

“You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs!”

She continued, “You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back.”



Kris also tagged Kim Kardashian in the post.

Meanwhile, Kim also shared a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter, saying, “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago!

“You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”