Kate Middleton launched the Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 and actively contributes to the campaign

Kate Middleton skips key meeting at Kensington Palace

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton skipped a key meeting of Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace on Monday.



The future queen of UK launched the Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 and actively contributes to the campaign.

The foundation shared photos of the meeting on X, formerly Twitter, and said: “It was fantastic to host Chief Executives of some of the UK’s biggest businesses at Kensington Palace as we reconvened The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

“A huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes with the taskforce members and there are some really exciting projects being developed.”

It further said, “There is such ambition and determination from this group to lead the charge in driving transformative change and creating a healthier, happier society by increasing the focus on early childhood. We are looking forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

However, the photos show Kate Middleton did not attend the key meeting.