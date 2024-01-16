The royal expert said about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "I think it’s very important when you’re giving a child a name that it should be a proper name"

Lilibet ‘burdened’ with name amid claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen furious

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly left late Queen Elizabeth II furious over naming their daughter Princess Lilibet back in 2021.



A new book titled Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman claims that the Queen did not give her support to the decision and she was allegedly furious with Harry and Meghan Markle after they claimed to have received her blessing for their daughter Lilibet’s name.

Amid these claims, a royal expert has said that the California-based royal couple had "burdened" their daughter Princess Lilibet with her name.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Michael Cole said, “I didn’t think it was the right thing, I think it’s very important when you’re giving a child a name that it should be a proper name.

The royal expert further said, “Lilibet is a nickname it is not a recognised name. Although I didn’t say so out loud, because you want to be kind about newly born babies, they were perhaps burdening their new baby daughter with something she didn’t need.”