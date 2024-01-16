 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
King Charles spends much of his time worrying about Prince Andrew, Harry?

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released in January last year

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Britain’s King Charles and his staff at palace spend much of their time worrying about Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duke of York Prince Andrew, it is a “common perception”.

The royal expert quoted a source as saying that the “door is always open” for Prince Harry to return to the royal fold, according to The Telegraph.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has made these claims in his upcoming book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside, which will be out on January 18.

He further claims Buckingham Palace fears Archie and Lilibet father will write a sequel to his bombshell memoir Spare.

The royal expert writes in the book, “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir. This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

The book further claims it is a “common perception” that the monarch and his staff spend much of their time worrying about Andrew and Harry.

“In reality, however, the King has learned over long years of royal domestic trauma how to compartmentalise issues over which he has little control,” the royal expert added.

