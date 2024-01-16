Julia Roberts dishes details about navigating through her career and family life after achieving early success

Photo: Julia Roberts makes a rare confession

Julia Roberts expressed gratitude for the global recognition that she received early in her life.

Recently, the American actress sat down for a confessional with Richard Curtis for her British Vogue cover debut.

During her conversation with the esteemed filmmaker, Roberts gushed over her family and considered it the ‘powerhouse’ of her age-defying looks.

In addition to this, the Leave The World Behind actress expressed sincere gratitude for the worldwide fame that she achieved at the inception of her career.

Speaking of her accelerated career progression, the 56-year-old actress stated, “Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier.”

“So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years,” she added.

Roberts also told the interviewer that she felt ‘lucky’ because she never had to choose between her career and her family.

“And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other. You didn’t have to make the choice. Of either/or.”

“So it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life,” she said before resigning from the topic.