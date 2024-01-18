 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Elizabeth hated Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘whinging and moaning'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘whinging and moaning’ was allegedly very hated by Queen Elizbeth

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, January 18, 2024

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth allegedly feared clapbacks by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and allegedly hated their ‘whinging and moaning’ as well.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, she touched on claims by sources who believe the Queen “didn't feel so much asked as informed” but more so “taken by complete surprise” at the name announcement of baby Lilibet.

This is because “in her wisdom, the Queen felt no other option but to say yes.”

Read More: Queen Elizabeth internally 'shouted' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on name row

Ms Callahan also weighed in on the potential implications of this not being approved and said, “Imagine if she had said no. Imagine the whinging and moaning and cries of victimhood to follow.”

“The implications that the Queen wouldn't allow her mixed-race granddaughter to be named after her — shades of the 'racist royal' catastrophe.”

