Prince Harry planning a sequel to ‘Spare' memoir for second take down?

Experts warn there is a high chance a Spare sequel is in the making at this point in time

File Footage

There reportedly have been looming fears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hit back against the Palace once more.



This fear is in relation to a possible sequel to Spare, for those unversed.

All of this has been brought to light by royal biographer Robert Hardman.

He touched on things in one of his most recently released books, The Making of a King.

The excerpt from the book has been revealed by the Mail Online and it reads, “For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events.”

Right from the beginning, “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part – less than a fifth – of Prince Harry’s memoir.”

Before concluding though he also hinted towards a possible sequel, or another memoir and admitted, “This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”