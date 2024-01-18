Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unsufferable' family members

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been accused of being ‘unsufferable’ family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of taking a ‘gruesome twosome’ approach to the naming of their youngest child.



This has been brought to light by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She touched base on everything during a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

This piece highlights some troubled family dynamics after the couple decides to take on the name ‘Lilibet’ without the Queen’s approval, allegedly.

“As if we needed further proof that Harry and Meghan hold nothing sacred — well, here it is.”

This is because, “We now know the rage that the late Queen Elizabeth is said to have felt when the Sussexes named their daughter Lilibet — the Queen's nickname, used only by the very few closest to her.”

For those unversed, even commentator Rebecca English has found that the Queen was reported to have said, “I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings — the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that.”

In the eyes of Ms Callahan, “This is extraordinary” because “a woman who had been famous her entire life, who understood the media and took pride in never displaying her emotions in public, who exercised the greatest discretion even in private, was apparently so upset that she couldn't restrain herself.”

“Perhaps the historian in her well knew: Her true feelings would eventually come out,” she later added.

After all, “Think about it: If Harry and Meghan had wished to honor the late Queen, surely they could have chosen 'Elizabeth' or any other derivation.”