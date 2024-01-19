 
How Sophie Turner really feels about ex Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have now both moved on after divorcing in September last year

Sophie Turner is reportedly “relieved” to see ex-husband Joe Jonas move on with model Stormi Bree.

Turner and Jonas filed for divorce in September last year after four years of marriage. The Game of Thrones star moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and is “not bothered” with Jonas’ new romance.

"She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on," a source told Star.

Per the source, Joe’s brothers Kevin and Nick have also given him their blessing after meeting Bree during their recent trip to Cabo.

"Joe's brothers think Stormi’s nice and so down to earth. Most of all, they liked seeing Joe smile again," said the tipster.

Nick’s wife and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra has also taken a liking to the model, per the insider.

Despite his family’s blessing, the Sucker singer’s relationship with Bree is in it’s “really days.”

The 34-year-old singer is said to like the fact that Bree is a parent, like him. "Joe likes hanging out with Stormi and likes that she’s a parent," said the source.

Joe Jonas shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months with ex-wife Sophie Turner. Bree shares 6-year-old daughter, Gravity, with her ex Lucky Blue Smith.

