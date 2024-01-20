 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations

His statement comes after Doja Cat's mother requested for a restraining order against him

Melanie Walker

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence on assault accusations

Doja Cat’s brother has come forward with a skeptical defense against the accusations made by the singer’s mother.

His statement comes after Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer took to Los Angeles Superior court and claimed that Raman Dalithando Dlamini "verbally and physically" assaulted Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile.

Additionally, she filed for a restraining order and said in her filing that the brother even “knocked out Doja’s teeth.”

Read More: Doja Cat's mother protects her from 'abusive' brother

However, Raman completely denied that he physically abused the singer or their mother.

In a video obtained by Shade Room, Raman can be seen pleading innocence in front of the photographers, claiming that he “doesn’t know anything about a restraining order or even know Doja.”

Raman was crowded by the paparazzi when he was walking by a public baseball field at the time.

He also clarified that he’s had “no restraining orders” against him in the past and admitted that he does know Doja and their mother but “hasn’t seen them in years.” 

