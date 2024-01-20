 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'

Prince Harry is reportedly enjoying his life in Los Angeles after leaving the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly enjoying his life in Los Angeles after leaving the Royal Family
Prince Harry is reportedly enjoying his life in Los Angeles after leaving the Royal Family 

Prince Harry is reportedly having more fun in Los Angeles than “people realize.”

Per an insider, the Duke of Sussex has been smart about his outings because he doesn’t want to be “gossiped about.”

“He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” claimed the insider. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”

“He doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about. The fact that he hasn’t been seen is proof he’s doing it right.” they noted.

The tipster went on to say that socializing with friends is good for Prince Harry’s “morale.”

“It’s good for his morale. He likes to socialize and see his friends and enjoy a beer or two while he’s at it," they said.

The source noted that in contrast to the prince, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, prefers to stay home with the kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The 39-year-old prince may also be looking to shed his “poor Harry” image, per the source.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out about King Charles' surgery through TV

“He hates this whole ‘poor Harry’ narrative. It really irritates him that people think he’s some henpecked sap under his wife’s thumb,” said the source.

This comes after Prince Harry was recently inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” hall of fame for his service in Afghanistan. 

Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid
Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth' video
Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season
Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?
Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?
Irina Shayk steps out with Lewis Hamilton amid rumors of Tom Brady romance
Irina Shayk steps out with Lewis Hamilton amid rumors of Tom Brady romance