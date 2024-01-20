Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'

Prince Harry is reportedly enjoying his life in Los Angeles after leaving the Royal Family

Prince Harry is reportedly enjoying his life in Los Angeles after leaving the Royal Family

Prince Harry is reportedly having more fun in Los Angeles than “people realize.”

Per an insider, the Duke of Sussex has been smart about his outings because he doesn’t want to be “gossiped about.”

“He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” claimed the insider. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”

“He doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about. The fact that he hasn’t been seen is proof he’s doing it right.” they noted.

The tipster went on to say that socializing with friends is good for Prince Harry’s “morale.”

“It’s good for his morale. He likes to socialize and see his friends and enjoy a beer or two while he’s at it," they said.

The source noted that in contrast to the prince, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, prefers to stay home with the kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The 39-year-old prince may also be looking to shed his “poor Harry” image, per the source.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out about King Charles' surgery through TV

“He hates this whole ‘poor Harry’ narrative. It really irritates him that people think he’s some henpecked sap under his wife’s thumb,” said the source.

This comes after Prince Harry was recently inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” hall of fame for his service in Afghanistan.