Dave Chappelle rips apart Katt Williams over viral interview

Dave Chappelle hits out at Katt Willians in his controversial interview in the latest stand-up

Dave Chapelle is taking a potshot at Katt Williams after he made several controversial claims on Club Shay Shay.



Appearing as a guest appearance on Deon Cole's comedy tour, The Closer star called out his fellow comedian, saying, "I love a lot of people, but I love Katt more than most people, and that **** is wild."

Elsewhere in the stand-up, the Half Baked alum slammed Katt's diss on Cedric the Entertainer.

"Alright, alright, "I'm at war with the Illuminati, too, but what part of that war is gathering Cedric the Entertainer?"

He continued, "'I'm gonna dismantle the Illuminati, and I'm gonna start with Cedric the Entertainer!' Ced's a good dude. He's old, he's fat, leave this *** alone."

Meanwhile, some in the audience opined Katt's viral interview was "good for comedy," to which Dave replied, "No, shut up."

Continuing his response, he said, "You know why I disagree? Because I put a special out the same day. It was fine. And this ***** came out [and said], 'I read 6,000 books ... what the fuck is you talking about?"