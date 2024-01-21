The Palace and the Firm has just been hit with a massive health crisis a few days after King Charles & Kate Middleton

Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton

After King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health issues were brought to light, there was a third case, where cancer was diagnosed, for another prominent person.

For those unversed, it's Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

According to a report by The Sun, Sarah Ferguson has just been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer.

The news came to light after medics removed a mole from her body, and revealed that it is a malignant melanoma.

This type of cancer is often characterized as a very serious form of skin cancer.

At this point, the Duchess is described to have been in “good spirits” but has been feeling “distressed” since the diagnosis.

All of this has been brought to light, about six months after she was treated for breast cancer.