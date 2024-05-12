 

Britney Spears family thinking of second conservatorship?

Britney Spears was placed under her first conservatorship on 1st February 2008

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Photo: Britney Spears family thinking of second conservatorship?

Britney Spears has reportedly forced her family to make a big decision for her once again.

As fans will know, the Princess of Pop was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by Judge Reva Goetz, with her father, James "Jamie" Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, on 1st February 2008 and this conservatorship lasted till November 2021.

Now, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly, Britney’s family is concerned for her mental health.

An insider privy to the outlet revealed the Toxic crooner’s “family thinks she needs help” again, now that her mental state is deteriorating.

The source even claimed that “they’re considering their options,” and it seems as a second conservatorship might be one among these.

"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008,” they said before resigning from the chat.

In reference to the hotel mention, just a week ago Britney allegedly had a messy hotel fight with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz at the hotel Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. 

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle relying on Prince Harry and controversy helps American dream

Meghan Markle relying on Prince Harry and controversy helps American dream
Justin Bieber's Madame Tussauds figure gets the sweetest upgrade

Justin Bieber's Madame Tussauds figure gets the sweetest upgrade
Jennifer Garner recalls childhood antics: ‘I was a rascal'

Jennifer Garner recalls childhood antics: ‘I was a rascal'
Prince Harry ‘attacks' main reason Royal rift has become ‘so public'

Prince Harry ‘attacks' main reason Royal rift has become ‘so public'
Everything Meghan Markle told Nigerian kids about Lilibet

Everything Meghan Markle told Nigerian kids about Lilibet

Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria

Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria
Prince Harry had ‘eyebrows raised', Meghan happy over titles in Nigeria

Prince Harry had ‘eyebrows raised', Meghan happy over titles in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hitting right note' in ‘excitement' in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hitting right note' in ‘excitement' in Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘boost' name with Nigeria trip: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘boost' name with Nigeria trip: Expert
Prince Harry not allowed ‘anywhere near ailing Kate Middleton' after insult

Prince Harry not allowed ‘anywhere near ailing Kate Middleton' after insult

Sean 'Diddy' Combs files for assault lawsuit dismissal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs files for assault lawsuit dismissal
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 'growing together' despite marital woes?