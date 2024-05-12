Britney Spears family thinking of second conservatorship?

Britney Spears was placed under her first conservatorship on 1st February 2008

Britney Spears has reportedly forced her family to make a big decision for her once again.

As fans will know, the Princess of Pop was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by Judge Reva Goetz, with her father, James "Jamie" Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, on 1st February 2008 and this conservatorship lasted till November 2021.

Now, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly, Britney’s family is concerned for her mental health.

An insider privy to the outlet revealed the Toxic crooner’s “family thinks she needs help” again, now that her mental state is deteriorating.

The source even claimed that “they’re considering their options,” and it seems as a second conservatorship might be one among these.

"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008,” they said before resigning from the chat.

In reference to the hotel mention, just a week ago Britney allegedly had a messy hotel fight with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz at the hotel Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.