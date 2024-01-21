Meghan Markle reportedly wants Sarah Ferguson to be her ally as she hopes to reconcile with Royals

Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson’s help in reconnecting with Royal family

Meghan Markle is reportedly hoping that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, helps her in reconnecting with the Royal family after years-long feud.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, believes the Duchess of York can stand up for her against Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, an insider revealed.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, a royal insider revealed, "She hopes Sarah can be an ally who'll stand up for her against the likes of Camilla and Kate — if she and Harry make it to Britain for peace talks with Charles.”

Fergie let go of some royal perks after her split from the Duke of York, but she recently joined her ex and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for the royal Christmas walk.

"Sarah has certainly navigated some difficult waters over the years, but she's managed to charm her way back into Charles' good books. Meghan's desperate to do the same," the insider added.

However, it is pertinent to note that Fergie is said to be busy supporting her ex after documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed.

Royal editor Charlotte Griffiths said of Fergie, "Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going.”

"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she told GB News.

"So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."