'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles actor David Gail has passed away at the age of 58.

His sister Katie Colmenares announced the news of his death on Instagram by sharing a picture of them hugging each other.

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me,” she penned.

"The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another,” the grieving sister added.

The cause of his death remains to be unknown.

David played the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, portrayed Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and played Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah.

Host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 show Pete Ferriero also shared the news of David’s death by sharing clips of his appearance on the podcast.

"In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast," the podcast's official Instagram account wrote on Saturday.



