Monday, January 22, 2024
Dolly Parton's sister Stella speaks in Elle King's favour after drunk tribute

Dolly Parton's sister Stella has spoken in Elle King’s defense after her drunk tribute to the country legend sparked backlash.

Elle, 34, performed at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry show in the Ryman Auditorium to pay tribute to Dolly on her 78th birthday.

Stella took to X in support of Elle, writing, “I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend.’

“But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being “hammered” her words not mine,” she continued.

Stella argued that male singers don’t get such scrutiny if they behave the same way, and Elle’s behavior came under fire because she’s a girl.

She remarked: “But let me just say this, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hillbilly went on the stage of the Opry “hammered” but I guess it’s ok if you’re a male but good lord don’t ever let a girl behave that way folks!”

She added: “Double f****** standard if ya ask me. So the Opry is apologizing! Lol.”

Dolly Parton celebrated her 78th birthday on January 19 and commemorated it by dropping fresh songs from her album Rockstar. 

