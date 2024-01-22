Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘contacted' Charles, Kate amid health scares

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton

File Footage

Amid rumours whether or not Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will contact King Charles and Kate Middleton amid health scares, a report has revealed that they already did.



Since the King and the Princess of Wales’ health issues were announced, royal fans were eager to know if the Sussexes would reach out to them.

However, a source close to the situation has revealed to The Mirror that the California-based Royal couple sent their well wishes to Charles and Kate.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery

The insider said, "The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.

"The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes,” they added.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Kate Middleton would return to her home after spending 10 to 14 days in hospital post surgery.

As for King Charles, Queen Camilla told the Lord Provost during an official engagement in Aberdeen, "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."