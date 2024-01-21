 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William has also visited Kate Middleton in the hospital after surgery

Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton finally speaks to her children as she recovers from surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally spoken to her children from hospital as the royal recovers from abdominal surgery.

A royal expert has claimed that the future queen spoke to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis via Zoom call.

Also Read: Royal expert increases concerns about Kate Middleton health: 'situation is so serious'

The Fox News quoted royal expert Neil Sean claiming that he had been informed that there had been Zoom calls between Kate and her kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

The royal children have reportedly not visited their mother in hospital.

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally extend 'olive branch' to King Charles, Kate Middleton after race row?

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

The palace had shared the statement on social media.

