Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's stalker continues to lurk outside her NYC apartment

Just a few days after his arrest, Taylor Swift’s stalker was once again seen lurking outside her New York City apartment.

On Monday, a spokesperson for New York Police Department told Page Six that an arrest was made after members of the community confirmed that there was “a person of concern,” whose identity is yet to be revealed, in the area.

According to the outlet, the alleged stalker was seen hanging around Taylor’s place around 3 p.m but wasn’t taken into custody until 6 p.m.

Moreover, an eyewitness claimed that the authorities took the man away after the singer’s security team told them to.

Last Saturday, officers received a complaint about a “disorderly person” near Taylor’s home and “upon arrival were informed that the individual attempted to open the door to a building at the location.”

Her neighbor told the publication that the suspect was trying to enter the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s place, “My husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.’ He even had flowers at one point.”

